Wisconsin sounds alarm over COVID-19 cases

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:32s - Published 57 seconds ago

[NFA] There's a new state of public health emergency in Wisconsin as cases spike among 18-24 year-old's - in a week where the number of cases reached 7 million across the U.S. Caroline Malone reports.

As the U.S. crossed the grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths – there are new concerns about a jump in cases as one state declares a new state of emergency.

Wisconsin’s Governor Tony Evers called for a public health emergency on Tuesday and extended a face mask mandate.

Cases of COVID-19 have skyrocketed among 18-24-year old's as students return to colleges for the fall semester.

University of Wisconsin/River Falls College Interim Chancellor Connie Foster is not taking any chances.

“When we saw that spike, we knew we had to make some changes.

We knew we had to do something to try and flatten that curve.” Foster took the additional step to stop in-person classes on campus and shift to online learning.

Students like Nate Schueller are being asked to shelter in place and avoid parties and gatherings.

“I am fine to go along with it as long as I still get the education, I’m paying for it.” Wisconsin has one of the highest percentage increases of coronavirus cases nationwide over the last two weeks.

There’s a continued rise in other states including Texas, Arizona and Minnesota – as a total of seven million people are infected nationally.

On a smaller scale, parts of Brooklyn and Queens in New York City, are seeing new clusters of COVID-19 cases, giving the city’s health department “cause for significant concern,” five months after the city was a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

Though numbers in the city overall remain low.