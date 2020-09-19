Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: KKR captain backs Pat Cummins after costly spell against MI

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:02s - Published
IPL 2020: KKR captain backs Pat Cummins after costly spell against MI

IPL 2020: KKR captain backs Pat Cummins after costly spell against MI

Mumbai Indians displayed a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a comfortable 49-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23.

On being asked about the performance of pacer Pat Cummins who gave away 49 runs in his 3-over spell, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said, "I think it's unfair to judge Pat Cummins on basis of this match.

He's just been out of quarantine and got permission to play barely a while before match.

He's a world class player and I completely trust him."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pat Cummins Pat Cummins Australian cricketer


Dinesh Karthik Dinesh Karthik Indian cricketer


Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: 'Would love to open', says MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Would love to open', says MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians batsman, Suryakumar Yadav on September 23 said that he will love to open for the team if he gets an opportunity. Suryakumar played a fast inning of 47 runs off 28 balls in IPL match against KKR on September 23 in Abu Dhabi. MI defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published
IPL-13: Mumbai Indians depart for Sheikh Zayed Stadium to play against KKR [Video]

IPL-13: Mumbai Indians depart for Sheikh Zayed Stadium to play against KKR

Players of team Mumbai Indians boarded buses for Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23 ahead of their second match of Indian Premier League 2020. Rohit Sharma-led MI will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders. Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard departed from hotel to board bus for playing their second game in the tournament.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Mumbai based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: MI reaches Abu Dhabi to play tournament opener against CSK [Video]

IPL 2020: MI reaches Abu Dhabi to play tournament opener against CSK

Mumbai Indians reached Abu Dhabi on September 19 ahead of their opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Staff waved MI flags to give them a warm welcome. Mumbai Indians to play Chennai Super Kings in tournament opener today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming matches: CSK head coach [Video]

Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming matches: CSK head coach

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 22. It was a highly competitive match as both teams touched the 200-run mark but Rajasthan Royals managed to outshine MS Dhoni-led CSK. On being asked if Faf du Plessis can be seen opening batting in upcoming matches, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "Maybe, keeping in mind we had a couple of injuries...There could be some movement but right at the stage, we got yet another game in quick successions."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

RCB vs SRH: I was very nervous, says Man of the Match Devdutt Padikkal

 Considered a future India star, Devdutt Padikkal made an impressive IPL debut with a scintillating fifty but the young Kerala batsman says he was nervous when..
WorldNews

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

IIPL 2020: Unfortunate to not have fans in stadium, says Warner [Video]

IIPL 2020: Unfortunate to not have fans in stadium, says Warner

As the ongoing IPL 2020 season is underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic without the presence of crowd at the stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said it's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published
IPL 2020: SRH captain Warner blames 'poor communication' for loss to RCB [Video]

IPL 2020: SRH captain Warner blames 'poor communication' for loss to RCB

A spirited performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 10-run win over Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published