This Surat company claims to make anti-bacterial face masks with 95% efficiency

The textile city of Surat, which is famous for it Sarees has emerged as the centre of innovative 'fashion masks' made with anti-bacterial and anti-viral finish.

A company is making these eco-friendly and reusable fashion masks, which unlike other masks, are made with digitally printed cotton, linen, and polyester fabrics.

They have three to four layers of protection with Bacterial Filtration Efficiency of 95%.

"Fabric used in making these masks and after coating them with a chemical is given to be anti-bacterial to up to 95%," said businessman Sanjay Dhanani to ANI.