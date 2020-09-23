Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The CDC releases guidelines for both Halloween and Thanksgiving

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
The CDC releases guidelines for both Halloween and Thanksgiving

The CDC releases guidelines for both Halloween and Thanksgiving

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has released its COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween and Thanksgiving celebrations.

Has released its covid-19 guidelines for halloween and thanksgiving celebrations.

For halloween, the federal agency says you should not take part in in-person halloween festivities ... and is cautioning against trick-or- treating.

Alth officials have recommended lower- risk activities to do ... like having a virtual halloween costume contest ... holding a movie night with people you live with ... or having a candy- scavenger hunt in your home.

For thanksgiving, the c-d-c is cautioning against traveling.

Federal health officials say you should have a small dinner with people who live in your household.

They also say you should prepare traditional recipes for family and neighbors ... but try to deliver the food if possible.

For more information on how you can keep yourself safe during the holidays, you can find a link on our website, wlfi dot com later tonight.

Chief meteorologist




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

CDC Releases Halloween Safety Guidelines [Video]

CDC Releases Halloween Safety Guidelines

What the organization recommends and what local people think needs to be done to stay safe.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 01:57Published
Halloween Trick or Treating [Video]

Halloween Trick or Treating

Parents coping with new CDC guidelines about trick or treating.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Following CDC guidelines, family says they aren’t scared to trick-or-treat during pandemic [Video]

Following CDC guidelines, family says they aren’t scared to trick-or-treat during pandemic

This year, having a safe Halloween in the traditional sense might be tricky. The CDC released new guidelines surrounding trick-or-treating and keeping your family safe.

Credit: WDAF     Duration: 01:52Published