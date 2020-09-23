The CDC releases guidelines for both Halloween and Thanksgiving

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 3 minutes ago

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has released its COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween and Thanksgiving celebrations.

For halloween, the federal agency says you should not take part in in-person halloween festivities ... and is cautioning against trick-or- treating.

Alth officials have recommended lower- risk activities to do ... like having a virtual halloween costume contest ... holding a movie night with people you live with ... or having a candy- scavenger hunt in your home.

For thanksgiving, the c-d-c is cautioning against traveling.

Federal health officials say you should have a small dinner with people who live in your household.

They also say you should prepare traditional recipes for family and neighbors ... but try to deliver the food if possible.

For more information on how you can keep yourself safe during the holidays, you can find a link on our website, wlfi dot com later tonight.

