BJP minister says he 'does not wear a mask', stokes controversy | Oneindia News

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had stoked a controversy on Wednesday when he said that he doesn't wear a mask.

He was at an event in Indore and when asked why he wasn't wearing a face cover, he said "what is the use of that" in Hindi.

He later regretted his remark.

