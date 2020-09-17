Delhi riots: Salman Khurshid named for 'provocative speech' | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:37s
Salman Khurshid named in Delhi riots chargesheet; Punjab farmers organise rail roko agitation; Govt says 'committed to MSP' as farmers protest; Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has many 'offers' to join politics; UK to start 'human challenge' vaccine tests PM Modi interacts with fitness influencers on Fit India dialogue.

Here is a quick update on the top news.

Xi Jinping in UN speech says do not want 'Cold War' | Oneindia News

Xi Jinping in UN speech says do not want 'Cold War' | Oneindia News

In his statement at the UN General Assembly, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that they have no intention to fight a cold war or a hot war with any country. This comes amid fraying US-China ties, with..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28
Delhi Journalist 'leaked' information to China, arrested | Oneindia news

Delhi Journalist 'leaked' information to China, arrested | Oneindia news

A Delhi-based freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma has been arrested for allegedly leaking defence information to his Chinese handlers. Sharma, who wrote for Chinese state media Global Times among other..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Prasar Bharti & NBA on Rakul Preet Singh's plea | Oneindia News

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Prasar Bharti & NBA on Rakul Preet Singh's plea | Oneindia News

With the allegations and claims flying thick and strong in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and media frenzy on the peak, The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the I&B ministry, Prasar..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27