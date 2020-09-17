Delhi riots: Salman Khurshid named for 'provocative speech' | Oneindia News

Salman Khurshid named in Delhi riots chargesheet; Punjab farmers organise rail roko agitation; Govt says 'committed to MSP' as farmers protest; Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has many 'offers' to join politics; UK to start 'human challenge' vaccine tests PM Modi interacts with fitness influencers on Fit India dialogue.

Here is a quick update on the top news.

