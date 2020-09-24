Farooq Abdulla says that 'Kashmiris don't feel Indian, would rather be ruled by China'|Oneindia News

Without mincing any words, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that the people of Kashmir do not feel Indian as this moment and would rather be ruled by the Chinese.

In an interview to The Wire, the National Conference chief described Kashmiris as "slaves" who were being treated as second class citizens of the country.

His statement has raised several eyebrows.

Denying the BJP's claims that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have accepted the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year, Abdullah said that if the Army troops were lifted from the streets of Kashmir, people would come out in huge numbers to protest against the move.