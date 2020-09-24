Kamala's Toxic Fan Club

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has a huge online fanbase called the KHive.

They aim to amplify and support the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

One member estimated the KHive is made up of 50,000 to 60,000 Twitter accounts.

The KHive see themselves as defenders as she faces an onslaught of racist and misogynistic harassment.

According to HuffPo, some of The KHive members have crossed the line from ardent fandom to overt harassment.