Kerry Washington watchful of her childrens' growing awareness of racial injustice

Kerry Washington watchful of her childrens' growing awareness of racial injustice

Kerry Washington watchful of her childrens' growing awareness of racial injustice

The 43-year-old Little Fires Everywhere actress made a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday and spoke about how she educates six year old daughter Isabelle, and 23-month-old son Caleb about racism.


Little Fires Everywhere (miniseries)


