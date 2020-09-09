Kerry Washington watchful of her childrens' growing awareness of racial injustice

The 43-year-old Little Fires Everywhere actress made a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday and spoke about how she educates six year old daughter Isabelle, and 23-month-old son Caleb about racism.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Kerry Washington American actress Kerry Washington fearful of going out in her neighbourhood amid racial injustice climate in U.S.



Kerry Washington fears going on a scooter ride with her children in their own neighbourhood due to ongoing racial injustice in America. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970 Kim Kardashian West Protesting Facebook



New York (CNN Business) Kim Kardashian West, who has one of the biggest Instagram followings in the world, said Tuesday that she would be joining other high-profile users in a protest against Instagram's parent company Facebook and its handlng of misinformation and hate. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Orlando Bloom, Kerry Washington and Sacha Baron Cohen are among those also taking part in the protest, which is slated to take place on Wednesday. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970 Ellen's Talk Show Sets Return Date



"The Ellen Show" will return to the airwaves on September 21st, 2020. Tiffany Haddish is set to help DeGeneres kick off the new season. The show will be filmed in-studio on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles but not in front of an audience, the studio said in a release. CNN reports that other premiere week guests will include Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen. Ellen and her show have been under fire for creating a toxic work environment. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970

Little Fires Everywhere (miniseries) 2020 American drama web television miniseries