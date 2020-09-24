Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks early voting, state budget and COVID-19 on 7 Action News
Michigan Gov.
Gretchen Whitmer joined 7 Action News This Morning to talk all about early voting, COVID-19 and more.
Just a Person Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks early voting, state budget and COVID-19 on 7 Action News
24 views•Sep 24, 2020
1
1
SHARE
SAVE 1 week ago
Fanfictionwritertvseries Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks early voting, state budget and COVID-19 on 7... https://t.co/hTmEf3tQgL via @YouTube 1 week ago
‘Like your elder sister’: Uma Bharti asks UP CM to allow politicians in HathrasSenior BJP leader Uma Bharti said Friday the "suspicious" action of UP police in the Hathras incident has "dented" the image of the BJP, the state government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and..
GOP Gov. Shuts Down Absentee Ballot Drop-Off SitesTexas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is going to shut down absentee ballot drop-off locations across the state, leaving only one site per county. This decision will make it harder for senior citizens and..
One-on-one: Gov. Whitmer's plan for MichiganGov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses plan for Michigan amid pandemic.