Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks early voting, state budget and COVID-19 on 7 Action News

Gretchen Whitmer joined 7 Action News This Morning to talk all about early voting, COVID-19 and more.



Related videos from verified sources ‘Like your elder sister’: Uma Bharti asks UP CM to allow politicians in Hathras



Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti said Friday the "suspicious" action of UP police in the Hathras incident has "dented" the image of the BJP, the state government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:46 Published 8 hours ago GOP Gov. Shuts Down Absentee Ballot Drop-Off Sites



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is going to shut down absentee ballot drop-off locations across the state, leaving only one site per county. This decision will make it harder for senior citizens and.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:55 Published 10 hours ago One-on-one: Gov. Whitmer's plan for Michigan



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses plan for Michigan amid pandemic. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:56 Published 1 day ago