Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Achieving the killchain perk on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Achieving the killchain perk on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Achieving the killchain perk on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Check out this expert sniper rack up such an epic kill streak that he receives the elusive 'killchain' perk.

You gotta see it to believe it!


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

5 weapons Black Ops Cold War could bring back [Video]

5 weapons Black Ops Cold War could bring back

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal has given fans a good look at a number of guns, but there are a few fan-favorites yet to be revealed. Here are 5 weapons we want to see make a..

Credit: Dexerto     Duration: 01:23Published
PS5 Showcase in 10 minutes [Video]

PS5 Showcase in 10 minutes

There you have it. The PlayStation 5 will cost $499, while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $399.

Credit: engadget     Duration: 09:57Published
How to access Black Ops Cold War beta: dates, preorders, more [Video]

How to access Black Ops Cold War beta: dates, preorders, more

Treyarch’s next entry in the Call of Duty Franchise is fast approaching but before we get to the November 13 release date, you’ll be able to play early. Here’s everything to know about the Black..

Credit: Dexerto     Duration: 01:10Published