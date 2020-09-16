|
Raspy-voiced French singer Juliette Greco dead at 93
President Emmanuel Macron described Greco as " elegance and freedom" in a tribute on Twitter.
Juliette Greco, the French singer, actress, cultural icon and muse to existentialist philosophers of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
French singer, actress and poet Juliette Greco has died at the age of 93. A darling of the bohemian...
Deutsche Welle - Published
