The Comey Rule on Showtime - "The Loyalty Dinner" Clip

Duration: 01:43s
The Comey Rule on Showtime - "The Loyalty Dinner" Clip

Check out the official "The Loyalty Dinner" clip from the Showtime political miniseries The Comey Rule, based on the book A Higher Loyalty by former FBI director James Comey.

It stars Jeff Daniels, Brendan Gleeson, Michael Kelly, Jennifer Ehle, Holly Hunter, Peter Coyote, Steven Pasquale, Oona Chaplin, Scoot McNairy, William Sadler and T.

R.

Knight.

The Comey Rule Release Date: September 27, 2020 on Showtime Are you excited for The Comey Rule?

