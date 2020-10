Massive Fire Erupts in a Derelict Hotel in Bournemouth Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 02:15s - Published 1 week ago Massive Fire Erupts in a Derelict Hotel in Bournemouth A disused and derelict hotel in the town of Bournemouth in England caught fire. Fire crews worked tirelessly in challenging conditions to control the massive flames erupting from the hotel. A portion of the roof seemed to have collapsed. Residents from nearby hotels had to be evacuated to safe areas. 0

