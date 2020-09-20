IPL 2020: KL Rahul batted too well, says RCB's Chahal after 97-run loss to KXIP

Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal praised Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman KL Rahul today's batting in Dubai.

Chahal said, "It's just the second match.

We won the last match because of our death bowling.

This time KL batted too well." Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 132 runs off just 69 balls and then bowlers bundled out RCB on just 109 runs.