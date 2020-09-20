Global  
 

IPL 2020: KL Rahul batted too well, says RCB's Chahal after 97-run loss to KXIP

Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal praised Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman KL Rahul today's batting in Dubai.

Chahal said, "It's just the second match.

We won the last match because of our death bowling.

This time KL batted too well." Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 132 runs off just 69 balls and then bowlers bundled out RCB on just 109 runs.


RCB vs SRH: I was very nervous, says Man of the Match Devdutt Padikkal

 Considered a future India star, Devdutt Padikkal made an impressive IPL debut with a scintillating fifty but the young Kerala batsman says he was nervous when..
IPL 2020: Finch praises debutant batsman Devdutt, says he can be 'very destructive' [Video]

IPL 2020: Finch praises debutant batsman Devdutt, says he can be 'very destructive'

RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) defended the score of 163/5 against SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) in the third match of IPL 2020, on the back of debutant Devdutt Padikkal's 56 runs off 42 balls and brilliant performance of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who took three crucial wickets. Talking about his opening partner Devdutt, RCB's Aaron Finch said the former is a very brilliant young player, and he has proved himself a very "destructive player" in the last couple of years in domestic cricket.

IIPL 2020: Unfortunate to not have fans in stadium, says Warner [Video]

IIPL 2020: Unfortunate to not have fans in stadium, says Warner

As the ongoing IPL 2020 season is underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic without the presence of crowd at the stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said it's unfortunate to not have the fans around, however, he is grateful that they are at least getting to play in these stressing times. "We play this game to put up a show for fans. But in these unprecedented times, it's unfortunate not to have them around. We are grateful that at least we're getting to play this game," Warner expressed his feeling of playing in an empty stadium. A spirited performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 10-run win over Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21.

IPL 2020: 'It's just one game', says Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal after losing to DC in first match [Video]

IPL 2020: 'It's just one game', says Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal after losing to DC in first match

Delhi Capitals beat the Kings XI Punjab in their first match of IPL 2020 in Dubai where the nailbiter ended in super over match. On being asked about the performance of his team, Punjab's opener batsman Mayank Agarwal, who scored a brilliant 89 of 60 balls, said "It's just the first game" of the season and "one bad game doesn't mean anything", adding that there will be full support for players by the team. Kings XI Punjab equalled the score of Delhi Capitals by raking up 157/8 in their 20 overs. However, in the Super Over, Punjab, which batted first, could score only two runs as its first two batsmen were bowled out by the Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals enroute Dubai Stadium for their opening match [Video]

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals enroute Dubai Stadium for their opening match

Players of Delhi Capitals boarded buses to reach Dubai International Stadium for their first match of IPL 2020. Team will lock horns with Kings Xi Punjab today. The toss will take place at 7pm. Shreyas Iyer leads the team.

Dubai-based gold trader named in reports filed with US Treasury's FinCEN

 Dubai-based gold traders and refiners Kaloti Jewellery Group’s dealings with three Indian companies have figured in several transactions red-flagged by banks..
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight carrying 91 stranded Indians from Dubai lands in Indore [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight carrying 91 stranded Indians from Dubai lands in Indore

After two months, Air India flight carrying 91 Indian nationals from Dubai landed in Indore under the Vande Bharat Mission. The flight landed on Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on September 21. Of 91 passengers, 84 carried their corona negative report. The remaining 7 were tested for the virus at the airport. All passengers have been sent for 7-day quarantine.

