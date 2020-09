Gas line explosion near Lake Worth Road closes Turnpike lanes near Lake Worth Road

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:45s - Published 3 days ago

The Florida Highway Patrol said the southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike have reopened following a gas line explosion earlier Thursday morning near Lake Worth Road.

TURNPIKE ARE NOW BACK OPENNEAR LAKE WORTH ROAD, BUT THENORTHBOUND LANES REMAIN CLOSEDTONIGHT.

THIS IS ALL AFTER AGAS LINE EXPLOSION SNARLEDTRAFFIC -- AND SENT A CLOUD OFSMOKE INTO THE SKY THISMORNING.HERE'S AN EXCLUSIVE LIVE LOOKFROM CHOPPER 5 - SHOWING THECONDITIONS RIGHT NOW... AGAIN,SOUTHBOUND LANES OF THETURNPIKE*JUS* REOPENED ASHORT TIME AGO.

SOUTH COUNTYREPORTER MIRANDA CHRISTIAN HASBEEN ON SCENE ALL DAY ANDJOINS US LIVE TO EXPLAIN WHATLED UP TO THIS MASSIVECLOSURE.

MIRANDA?IF YOU LOOK BEHIND ME YOU CANSEE WHERE THIS EXPLOSIONHAPPENED&SEE THAT CHUNKMISSING OUT OF THE WALLSUPPORTING THE LAKE WORTH ROADOVERPASS ALONG THE TURNPIKE.THE NORTHBOUND LANES ARE STILLCLOSED AND F-H-P SAYS IT COULDBE A WHILE BEFORE IT OPENS.<< PCK: (NAT?) THE GAS LINEEXPLOSION NEAR THE TURNPIKELEFT A GIANT HOLE IN THE EASTOF THE LAKE WORTH ROAD BRIDGE.EXCLUSIVE CHOPPER FIVE VIDEOSHOWS GAS AND DUST SPILLINGOUT OF THE LINE AROUND 10 THISMORNING.

F-H-P SAYS NO ONE WASHURT.

IT WAS AMAZING NO ONEWAS INJURED, THE RAPIDRESPONSE FROM FHP AND PBSO ANDFIRE RESCUE WE WERE ABLE TOESCORT EVERYONE SAFELY PEOPLEIN NEARBY NEIGHBORHOOD FELTTHE EXPLOSION.

SAW GAS JUSTPUFFING OUT LIKE CRAZY 35.05SOUNDED LIKE WERE AT THEAIRPORT LIKE JET ENGINESRUNNING F-H-P SAYS THEEXPLOSION DAMAGED THE TURNPIKEOVERPASS& FORCING THEM TO KEEPIT CLOSED FOR HOURS.

SO WE ARETRYING TO MAKE SURE IT IS SAFEFOR TRAFFIC TO RESUME