'Pretty Little Liars' Heading to HBO Max, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss to Adapt Sci-Fi Trilogy 'The Three-Body Problem' & More News

Netflix's high-profile plan to have 'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss adapt Chinese writer Liu Cixin's bestselling sci-fi trilogy 'The Three-Body Problem' is getting a challenge from a group of Republican Senators.a
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:21Published
Ryan Coogler shares an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the cast of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' will reunite for a special on HBO Max and the 'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will adapt 'The Three-Body Problem.'
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:20Published
In October, director Zack Snyder will roll cameras for his extended cut of 'Justice League,' working for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max division on restoring his version of the maligned 2017 movie that he exited because of a family tragedy.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:33Published
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston unite with other big stars for a virtual table read of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ and DC’s animated breakout hit ‘Harley Quinn’ has been renewed by HBO Max. Here are today's (9/18) top stories.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:00Published
On Digital Trends Live today: The director of Netflix's 'Residue' Merawi Gerima joins to talk about his debut film; Host of the YouTube show 'Tasting History' Max Miller joins to talk food and history;..