'Pretty Little Liars' Heading to HBO Max, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss to Adapt Sci-Fi Trilogy 'The Three-Body Problem' & More News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:19s - Published
'Pretty Little Liars' Heading to HBO Max, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss to Adapt Sci-Fi Trilogy 'The Three-Body Problem' & More News

'Pretty Little Liars' Heading to HBO Max, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss to Adapt Sci-Fi Trilogy 'The Three-Body Problem' & More News

A new take on 'Pretty Little Liars' is officially coming to HBO Max, Zack Snyder is proceeding with his plans for a new 'Justice League' shoot and David Benioff and D.B.

Weiss is adapting 'The Three-Body Problem.'


David Benioff David Benioff American author and producer

Here's Why GOP Senators Sent a Letter to Netflix | THR News

Here's Why GOP Senators Sent a Letter to Netflix | THR News

Netflix's high-profile plan to have 'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss adapt Chinese writer Liu Cixin's bestselling sci-fi trilogy 'The Three-Body Problem' is getting a challenge from a group of Republican Senators.a

Ryan Coogler's Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman, HBO Max's 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Reunion & More News | THR News

Ryan Coogler's Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman, HBO Max's 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Reunion & More News | THR News

Ryan Coogler shares an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the cast of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' will reunite for a special on HBO Max and the 'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will adapt 'The Three-Body Problem.'

'Game of Thrones' Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Set to Adapt Netflix's 'The Three-Body Problem' | THR News

'Game of Thrones' Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Set to Adapt Netflix's 'The Three-Body Problem' | THR News

'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will adapt Liu Cixin's sci-fi novels.

Zack Snyder Proceeds With New 'Justice League' Shoot Amid Ray Fisher Claims | THR News

Zack Snyder Proceeds With New 'Justice League' Shoot Amid Ray Fisher Claims | THR News

In October, director Zack Snyder will roll cameras for his extended cut of 'Justice League,' working for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max division on restoring his version of the maligned 2017 movie that he exited because of a family tragedy.

HBO Max is getting a Suicide Squad spinoff starring John Cena

HBO Max is getting a new TV series called Peacemaker, a spinoff of the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel directed by James Gunn. The..
How to watch the Emmys 2020 winning TV shows: 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession,' and more

 You can stream 2020 Emmys winning shows like 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Watchmen,' 'The Morning Show,' and more on Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion, DC's 'Harley Quinn' Renewed at HBO Max & More | THR News

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion, DC's 'Harley Quinn' Renewed at HBO Max & More | THR News

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston unite with other big stars for a virtual table read of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ and DC’s animated breakout hit ‘Harley Quinn’ has been renewed by HBO Max. Here are today's (9/18) top stories.

Top 10 Teen Drama Theme Songs

Top 10 Teen Drama Theme Songs

These teen drama theme songs never get old.

Tesla Model S Plaid Edition; Space Junk Forces ISS To Move | Digital Trends Live 9.23.20

Tesla Model S Plaid Edition; Space Junk Forces ISS To Move | Digital Trends Live 9.23.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The director of Netflix's 'Residue' Merawi Gerima joins to talk about his debut film; Host of the YouTube show 'Tasting History' Max Miller joins to talk food and history;..

Plastic Surgeons Say Business Is Booming During Pandemic

Plastic Surgeons Say Business Is Booming During Pandemic

Plastic surgeon David Rosenberg said patients, old and new, are coming in with what he calls 'Zoom anxiety' thanks to the new normal of interacting with others on camera.

