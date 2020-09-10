Global  
 

Stocks rally; Amazon unveils home drone camera

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Wall Street ended a volatile session to the upside on Thursday led by a rise in tech shares like Amazon, which unveiled a new indoor drone security video device.

Gittens has the details


Asian shares fall as caution sets in after Wall St retreat

 Asian shares were mostly lower Thursday as caution set in after a retreat on Wall Street driven by a decline in technology shares. Market players are feeling..
Stocks pummeled by economic fears [Video]

Stocks pummeled by economic fears

Wall Street suffered its fifth slump in six sessions as economic worries and a tech sell-off punished stocks. Conway G. Gittens has more.

Wall Street closes sharply lower, and this time it’s tech taking the lead

 Wall Street racked up more losses Wednesday as stocks closed broadly lower, wiping out the market’s gains from the day before. The S&P 500 fell 2.4% after..
Asian shares mixed as worries percolate over pandemic

 Markets were mixed in Asia on Wednesday as investors kept a wary eye on how the coronavirus pandemic will affect the economic outlook. Stocks slipped in Japan..
WorldNews

We have a few questions about Amazon’s flying indoor security camera drone

 Should we invite Amazon’s internet-connected cameras and voice assistants into our homes? That’s been a contentious topic for years — but today, Amazon..
Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service sounds an awful lot like the cable of video games

 Amazon revealed its new cloud gaming service, officially called Luna, at its annual Alexa hardware event today. That makes it an immediate competitor to..
Amazon’s new Ring drone stops the world’s most hapless thief in bass-slapping ad

 Ring’s flying drone camera, the Always Home Cam, was easily the most surprising hardware announcement at today’s Amazon event. It won’t actually be..
Amazon launches flying camera for the home

 Technology giant also unveiled a new gaming platform, a line of entertainment products and car security gear.
Amazon’s new Ring drone stops the world’s most hapless thief in bass-slapping ad

Ring’s flying drone camera, the Always Home Cam, was easily the most surprising hardware...
Amazon wants to put a Ring drone inside your home and LOL WTF?

Amazon's nightmare surveillance network is going mobile.  Not merely content to film both the...
The 7 biggest announcements Amazon made at its Echo event, from a mini drone that can fly around your home to a cloud gaming service

Amazon's Ring unveiled a flying drone that can surveil your home, and Amazon took a big leap into...
Amazon Prime Air is heading to your town with drone deliveries [Video]

Amazon Prime Air is heading to your town with drone deliveries

The large online retailer Amazon has been developing Amazon Prime Air to deliver items faster and more directly to your home from fulfillment centers. The drone program is planning to deliver packages..

Walmart Is Testing Drone Delivery of COVID-19 Test Kits [Video]

Walmart Is Testing Drone Delivery of COVID-19 Test Kits

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — Walmart on Tuesday, September 22 announced it is testing contactless drone delivery of "at home Covid-19 self-collection kits," the retail giant's latest drone-delivery..

Drone footage shows family's house destroyed [Video]

Drone footage shows family's house destroyed

The Dutch government has agreed to pay what is believed to be almost 1m GBP in compensation to an Iraqi national whose family was killed after a Dutch military strike that destroyed his home.The..

