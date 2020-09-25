Obama Wants You To Text Him

This week, former President Barack Obama shared a phone number with millions of his social media followers.

According to CNN, the number had a simple message attached to it: text me.

Obama wrote in a post shared on social media platforms. "If you're in the United States, send me a text".

He went on to say: "773-365-9687 — I want to hear how you're doing, what's on your mind, and how you're planning on voting this year." While it's not actually his personal phone number, after three rings you will hear the voice of the former President.

"Hi it's Barack Obama," he says.

"Send me a text and I'll send you messages from time to time." The number leads you to Community.com, a text-based platform that enables "direct and instant communication at massive scale".