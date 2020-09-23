Motorcycle rider carries mattress on the back of his bike

This is the dangerous moment a motorcycle rider was seen struggling to carry a full-sized mattress on the back of his back.

Uy Ortega was shocked when he saw the delivery rider with the bed in Marikina City, the Philippines.

He said that the rider may have been booked to deliver a parcel to a customer, but had no idea that it would be so big.

Uy said: "The man is dedicated in his work.

I just hope the customer gave him a huge tip for all the trouble.

It could have caused an accident and hurt the rider if he was not careful." Delivery services have surged in the country during lockdown as people have been restricted people from leaving their houses for months, except to buy food at set times.

Major regions in the country, including the capital city Manila, have been under community quarantine since early March.