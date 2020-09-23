Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Motorcycle rider carries mattress on the back of his bike

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:14s - Published
Motorcycle rider carries mattress on the back of his bike

Motorcycle rider carries mattress on the back of his bike

This is the dangerous moment a motorcycle rider was seen struggling to carry a full-sized mattress on the back of his back.

Uy Ortega was shocked when he saw the delivery rider with the bed in Marikina City, the Philippines.

He said that the rider may have been booked to deliver a parcel to a customer, but had no idea that it would be so big.

Uy said: "The man is dedicated in his work.

I just hope the customer gave him a huge tip for all the trouble.

It could have caused an accident and hurt the rider if he was not careful." Delivery services have surged in the country during lockdown as people have been restricted people from leaving their houses for months, except to buy food at set times.

Major regions in the country, including the capital city Manila, have been under community quarantine since early March.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dog Enjoys Bike Ride With Guy While Sitting At Back [Video]

Dog Enjoys Bike Ride With Guy While Sitting At Back

This adventurous dog liked to go on bike rides with their owner and his friends. They wore goggles and sat on the back seat of the bike while the guy drove it fast. The dog rested their paws on their..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:07Published
Motorcycle rider slips on wet road under truck's wheels but helmet saves him [Video]

Motorcycle rider slips on wet road under truck's wheels but helmet saves him

A motorcycle rider had a miraculous escape after his head fell under the wheels of an oncoming truck. The man swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle that pulled out in front of him but then skidded on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:04Published
Terrifying moment fallen power cable hits motorcycle rider and passenger [Video]

Terrifying moment fallen power cable hits motorcycle rider and passenger

A power cable snapped after a storm and struck a motorcycle rider and his passenger - engulfing them in flames. Teacher Piyaphan Phadawan, 25, was riding home with his student Sritawat Sisan, 15, in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:09Published