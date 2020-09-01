Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Simon Cowell is on the mend after breaking his back

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Simon Cowell is on the mend after breaking his back

Simon Cowell is on the mend after breaking his back

According to Sinitta, her close friend Simon Cowell has "taken some steps" as he continues to recover from breaking his back.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Did Simon Cowell Return on ‘America's Got Talent' Finale?

Did Simon Cowell Return on ‘America's Got Talent' Finale? Simon Cowell has been absent from the reality show while he recovered from a back injury. Here are...
HNGN - Published


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz GET WELL SOON SIMON ... Cowell's on the mend after breaking his back @SimonCowell @sinittaofficial @AGT @BGT |… https://t.co/jat274rubs 5 minutes ago

yougotthatsalt

🥀mcqwert!²⁸🗡 This article is an hour old and saying he was nearly paralyzed obviously over exaggerating I’m seeing mixed informa… https://t.co/tufTxpd8qS 3 hours ago

news98info

news98 Simon Cowell is on the mend after breaking his back: ‘He took a few steps’ https://t.co/TMYZ4eM3zw 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dermot O'Leary was close to quitting the X factor [Video]

Dermot O'Leary was close to quitting the X factor

'X Factor' host Dermot O'Leary admitted he almost quit the talent show over a lack of screen time, but Simon Cowell convinced him to stay.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published
Simon Cowell's brother pokes fun at his electric bike accident [Video]

Simon Cowell's brother pokes fun at his electric bike accident

Simon Cowell's brother Tony, who is 10 years older than the music mogul, has poked fun at his electric bike plight, which saw him break his back when he fell off the mode of transport.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published
Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists revealed after comeback episode [Video]

Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists revealed after comeback episode

'Britain's Got Talent' has revealed this year's semi-finalists after judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden were seen whittling down 200 hopefuls.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:18Published