Psycho Stripper Movie Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:30s - Published Psycho Stripper Movie Psycho Stripper Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A week before her wedding, beautiful dance studio instructor Amber Clarke suddenly finds herself the obsession of Hunter, the brooding, sexy, exotic male dancer from her bachelorette party, who is harboring a very dark vendetta and will stop at nothing to keep Amber from tying the knot. Director: Jake Helgren Writer: Jake Helgren Stars: Karissa Lee Staples, Tyler Johnson, Mark Hapka Genre: Thriller 0

Tweets about this Peggy Alpaca A conveniently placed ax so you don't murder the murderous Psycho Stripper. Lifetime Movie Network movies think of… https://t.co/QUY8NsRLhZ 2 days ago Samantha Farley Watching a movie called psycho stripper. It’s actually not bad. 2 days ago Peggy Alpaca Why are you not watching the Lifetime Movie Network movie PSYCHO STRIPPER currently airing on Lifetime Movie Network 2 days ago