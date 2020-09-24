Mandy Moore is pregnant
Mandy Moore is expecting her first child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith, who will be born in "early 2021".
Post of Asia Mandy Moore Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting a Son with Husband Taylor Goldsmith: 'Coming Early 2021' https://t.co/tu2edRjAQ1 1 minute ago
Joanna 🌻 RT @enews: Mandy Moore is pregnant! This Is Us already knowing that she's going to make the best mom. https://t.co/8SJOMsRg5Z https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago
E! News Mandy Moore Is Pregnant: See Her Epic Love Story With Taylor Goldsmith https://t.co/1zOKdYpU8Z 3 minutes ago
BANG Showbiz Mandy Moore is pregnant
#MandyMoore https://t.co/saMEWTf5Tu 16 minutes ago
Life Waits For No1 RT @Independent: Mandy Moore announces she's pregnant with first child https://t.co/Da2asFV6r5 19 minutes ago
yara ♡ good morning ❤️ mandy moore is pregnant! 20 minutes ago
Emma Antonio RT @rapplerdotcom: It's a boy! 🎊
Mandy Moore is expecting her first child with husband and musician Taylor Goldsmith. 🤰🏻 https://t.co/ewuE… 23 minutes ago
-ˏˋ⋆ 𝒔𝒊𝒍 ⋆ˊˎ- RT @badposthisisus: MANDY MOORE IS PREGNANT 🗣💗🥳 https://t.co/7bRbbjD5Ub 24 minutes ago