Wilder: We must improve our squad Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:46s - Published 1 day ago Wilder: We must improve our squad Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says the club must sign its transfer targets if they are to improve their squad and compete in the Premier League. 0

