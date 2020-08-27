Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wilder: We must improve our squad

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Wilder: We must improve our squad

Wilder: We must improve our squad

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says the club must sign its transfer targets if they are to improve their squad and compete in the Premier League.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

footboxing

fatlad RT @footboxing: WILDER: WE MUST IMPROVE SQUAD Chris Wilder's Sheffield United have had a tough start to the season - with two defeats from… 17 hours ago

zurichbound

ZB- AmpleFootball WILDER: WE MUST IMPROVE SQUAD Chris Wilder's Sheffield United have had a tough start to the season - with two defe… https://t.co/Hc9keUPVXX 17 hours ago

footboxing

fatlad WILDER: WE MUST IMPROVE SQUAD Chris Wilder's Sheffield United have had a tough start to the season - with two defea… https://t.co/OlIL680V3m 19 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Wilder: Delighted with our business [Video]

Wilder: Delighted with our business

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says he's happy with the new additions he's made to the squad and is hoping there's more to come.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:24Published
Wilder: Blades want five new signings [Video]

Wilder: Blades want five new signings

Chris Wilder tells Sky Sports News that he wants to add five new players to his Sheffield United squad during this transfer window.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published
Wilder seeking new Blades signings [Video]

Wilder seeking new Blades signings

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is still hopeful of adding to his squad before the Premier League season begins on September 12

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:54Published