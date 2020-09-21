Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man Dies From Eating Too Much Black Licorice

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Man Dies From Eating Too Much Black Licorice

Man Dies From Eating Too Much Black Licorice

A 54-year-old construction worker from Massachusetts ate a bag and a half of black licorice every day for the past few weeks.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Massachusetts Massachusetts State in the northeastern United States

eBay Workers Who Sent Cockroaches, Bloody Pig Mask to Mass. Couple to Plead Guilty

 Four former eBay Inc. employees have agreed to plead guilty to their roles in a campaign of intimidation that included sending live spiders and cockroaches to..
WorldNews
eBay Workers To Plead Guilty To Terrorizing Online Critics [Video]

eBay Workers To Plead Guilty To Terrorizing Online Critics

Four of seven former eBay Inc. employees are to plead guilty for their participation in tormenting a Massachusetts couple. According to Newser, the couple ran an online newsletter critical of the auction website. Federal prosecutors say the group's campaign of intimidation included sending live spiders and cockroaches to the couple's home. They also sent a funeral wreath and a bloody pig mask to the home, as well as pornographic magazines with the husband’s name on them.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Bishop Talbert Swan Says President Trump's 'Anarchist' Cities Threat Distracts Voters

 President Trump's trying to keep voters' eyes off the prize of racial equality -- at least that's how NAACP leader Bishop Talbert Swan is viewing Trump's latest..
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

Man dies from eating bags of black licorice

Man dies from eating bags of black licorice A Massachusetts construction worker's love of black licorice wound up costing him his life. Eating a...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •HNGN



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

How A Man Died From Eating A Boatload Of Candy [Video]

How A Man Died From Eating A Boatload Of Candy

A Massachusetts construction worker died after losing consciousness in a fast-food restaurant. According to CNN, doctors wrote that the man's poor diet was mainly to eat 'several packages of candy..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Police Searching For Suspects Who Vandalized Pittsburgh Black Lives Matter Mural With Paintballs [Video]

Police Searching For Suspects Who Vandalized Pittsburgh Black Lives Matter Mural With Paintballs

Pittsburgh Police are searching for two men accused of shooting paintballs at the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Pittsburgh. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:23Published
Nebraska bar owner charged in Black man's death takes own life - lawyer [Video]

Nebraska bar owner charged in Black man's death takes own life - lawyer

A white bar owner charged last week in the May shooting of a Black man during a night of civil unrest in Omaha, Nebraska, has taken his own life in Oregon, where he had been staying after the incident,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published