Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Policing minister pays tribute to fallen officer

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Policing minister pays tribute to fallen officer

Policing minister pays tribute to fallen officer

Policing minister Kit Malthouse has raised a point of order in the House of Commons to pay tribute to a police officer who was shot dead while on duty at Croydon Custody Centre.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kit Malthouse Kit Malthouse British Conservative politician

Policing minister and Commons Speaker react to death of police officer in Croydon [Video]

Policing minister and Commons Speaker react to death of police officer in Croydon

Policing minister Kit Malthouse updated MPs about the death of an officer inCroydon, adding: “May justice follow this heinous crime.” Commons Speaker SirLindsay Hoyle added: “It is shocking news. This should never happen to thepeople that protect us and make us safe. All our thoughts and prayers go withthe family and friends and the police community.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published
Home Office minister condemns Extinction Rebellion protests [Video]

Home Office minister condemns Extinction Rebellion protests

Home Office minister Kit Malthouse gave a statement in the House of Commonswhere he condemned the behaviour of Extinction Rebellion protesters, accusingsome of seeking to “impose an extremist world view” on others.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published

House of Commons of the United Kingdom House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published
Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for Treasury Questions [Video]

Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for Treasury Questions

Chancellor Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for the House of Commons where he will face Treasury Questions amid criticism over the government's financial support package for Covid affected regions. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published
Hancock: 15-minute coronavirus tests ‘show real promise’ [Video]

Hancock: 15-minute coronavirus tests ‘show real promise’

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that the Government is "ramping up our ability" to produce the next generation of Covid-19 tests that can produce results in “15 minutes”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning [Video]

Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. The former prime minister repeatedly said "what?" in disbelief and appeared to mouth "utter rubbish" as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove outlined how the UK will be expected to boost its security outside the EU to MPs in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Starmer and Johnson clash over coronavirus 'circuit-breaker' [Video]

Starmer and Johnson clash over coronavirus 'circuit-breaker'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of rejecting the advice of his scientific advisers to introduce a so-called circuit-breaker to curb Covid infections. But the Prime Minister told the House of Commons he has been advised that a "regional approach" to tackling Covid will "bring down the virus." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:58Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook launches dating service in Europe

 Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is launching its dating service in 32 European countries after the rollout was delayed earlier this year due to regulatory..
WorldNews
Quibi apps arrive on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV [Video]

Quibi apps arrive on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV

American short-form mobile video platform Quibi has just launched apps for Apple TV, Android TV and Fire TV. The streaming service company announced the change in an updated support article. The company first made the content more shareable in May and followed that soon after with AirPlay and Chromecast support. A new report in The Information claims that co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has attempted to sell Quibi's programming to Facebook and NBCUniversal while telling others he may have to shut down the company entirely. As reported by The Verge, Quibi has struggled to scale since its launch, dealing with a lackluster reaction to its first collection of content and a drop in subscribers after its 90-day trial offered at launch ended.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

DNA Special: How safe are social media platforms and apps?

 According to an estimate, about 180 crore photos are uploaded every week on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, which is equal to the..
DNA

Facebook Dating launches in Europe after lengthy delay

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook Dating, the social network’s competitor to Tinder and other dating apps, launches today in Europe..
The Verge

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rajnath Singh pays tribute at Moscow's monument to the Mothers of Winners [Video]

Rajnath Singh pays tribute at Moscow's monument to the Mothers of Winners

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid his tributes at Moscow's monument to the Mothers of Winners on September 04. "Paid tributes to the fallen soldiers by laying of flowers at the monument to the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published