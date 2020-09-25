WMTW honors First Amendment Day

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:07s - Published 3 minutes ago

231 years ago, on September 25th 17 89Congress passed the very first proposedamendments to the U.

S.

Constitution.10 of these amendments would eventuallybecome the Bill of Rights.

Theseamendments protect our individualliberties and freedoms, including theFirst Amendment, which empowers assault.The amendment states.

Congress shallmake no law respecting an establishmentof religion or prohibiting the freeexercise thereof for abridging thefreedom of speech or of the press orthe right of the people peaceably toassemble and to petition the governmentfor redress of grievances.

It empowersus as journalists because our viewershave the right to know the right to beheard.

The right to decide and todeliver on that commitment is our firstresponsibility to deliver the fax, holdthe powerful accountable, bring you thestory, give you a voice.

It's what wedo.

We are the journalists of HearstTelevision, celebrating 231 years ofthe First Amendment