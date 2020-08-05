Inuk woman slams price of vegan food on TikTok: 'Seventy dollars in Canada'

An Inuk woman took to TikTok to call out critics who have been pushing for Inuits — the indigenous people of northern Canada, Alaska and Greenland — to switch to a vegan or vegetarian diet.On Sept.

11, the user, who goes by the handle koonoo.han, shared a photo of a tray of baby carrots, broccoli and hummus that was priced at $70 Canadian dollars.“So before you start telling Inuits to just go vegan or become a vegetarian because hunting animals is wrong, eating meat is bad, living a sustainable life is bad, how?”.“When a tray of baby carrots and a thing of broccoli and hummus is $70?” she asks, while pointing to the photo in her TikTok.The user’s TikTok has since gone viral, racking up more than 364,000 views and over 2,000 comments from empathetic users.Beyond the food’s exorbitant price, the woman’s TikTok also highlights a much larger issue within the Inuit community: food insecurity.Because the long winters, food gets delivered by plane or ship several times a year, resulting in high prices, according to Business Insider.Perishables often go spoiled in the region as well, making nutritious foods hard to come by in addition to climate change and resource extraction