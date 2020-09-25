Teenager infuriates sister with answer to her ‘unbelievable’ question: ‘She needs to grow

A 15-year-old sister refused to let herolder sister use her television.

She went onReddit’s “Am I the A******” forum for advice.“Today I finished my work and startedplaying Mario Sunshine on my Switch on theflat-screen TV in my room,” she wrote.

“My sister walks in with her girlfriendand starts banging my door, demandingI let her use my TV in my room so her andher girlfriend can have some privacy”.The teen held her ground and toldher 21-year-old sister to use the televisionin their mother’s bedroom.“I refused and told her I saved $500 formy TV and I bought it myself.

I told herI can use it whenever I want to”.“My sister is mad at me for ruiningher day and told my mom.

My mom is on my sideand told my sister to grow up,” she wrote.Reddit agreed with the 15-year-old’s mother.“Like you said, she wants a tv, she can buy one herself.BTW, she needs to grow up,” one user commented.“You bought the TV and it’s in your room.

She hasno right to use it unless you let her,” someone said