Gov. DeSantis announces Phase 3 of reopening Florida: Restaurants can operate at full capacity

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida will enter Phase 3 of reopening the state's economy.


Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis 46th governor of Florida

Gov. reopening Florida's economy despite spread

 Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida, and banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks as he..
USATODAY.com
Press conference: DeSantis announces Full Phase 3 in Florida [Video]

Press conference: DeSantis announces Full Phase 3 in Florida

Press conference: DeSantis announces Full Phase 3 in Florida

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 31:49Published

Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime

 Legal Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime The request to Congress raises serious First Amendment and transparency concerns,..
WorldNews

Bloomberg raises millions to help Florida felons vote

 Just days after after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis won a court victory to keep felons from voting until they've paid off fines, restitution and court fees,..
New Zealand Herald

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Trump looks to court Latino voters in Florida

 President Donald Trump blasted Joe Biden in Florida Friday for "betraying" the Hispanic community. Trump is trying to chip away at his Democratic rival's..
USATODAY.com

The force behind Florida's amendment to restore voting rights to felons

 Desmond Meade, who has past felony convictions himself, is the mind behind Florida's Amendment 4. Lesley Stahl reports on the legislation, Sunday.
CBS News

Gov. Ron DeSantis Moves Florida Into Phase 3, Restaurants Can Open At Full Capacity

'Every business has a right to operate'
Daily Caller - Published

Florida's Governor Lifts All COVID-19 Restrictions On Businesses Statewide

Restaurants and bars in the state can now operate at full capacity. However, Gov. Ron DeSantis says...
NPR - Published


Despite COVID Spread, Gov. Ron DeSantis Lifts Restrictions [Video]

Despite COVID Spread, Gov. Ron DeSantis Lifts Restrictions

Despite the ongoing spread of coronavirus, Governor Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses on Friday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published
FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Florida enters Phase Three of reopening plan, Gov. Ron DeSantis announces [Video]

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Florida enters Phase Three of reopening plan, Gov. Ron DeSantis announces

Restaurants across Florida can operate at full capacity effective immediately, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 31:46Published
Gov Ron DeSantis announces state entering phase 3 [Video]

Gov Ron DeSantis announces state entering phase 3

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Florida is moving into Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, opening the path for restaurants and other businesses fully reopen.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 11:08Published