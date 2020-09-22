|
|
|
Gov. DeSantis announces Phase 3 of reopening Florida: Restaurants can operate at full capacity
Gov. DeSantis announces Phase 3 of reopening Florida: Restaurants can operate at full capacity
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida will enter Phase 3 of reopening the state's economy.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gov. reopening Florida's economy despite spread
Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida, and banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks as he..
USATODAY.com
Trump looks to court Latino voters in Florida
President Donald Trump blasted Joe Biden in Florida Friday for "betraying" the Hispanic community. Trump is trying to chip away at his Democratic rival's..
USATODAY.com
|
Related news from verified sources
|
'Every business has a right to operate'
Daily Caller - Published
|
Restaurants and bars in the state can now operate at full capacity. However, Gov. Ron DeSantis says...
NPR - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|