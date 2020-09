Bell Breakdown with Josh Bell | Sept. 25, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:51s - Published 4 minutes ago Bell Breakdown with Josh Bell | Sept. 25, 2020 This week's edition of the Bell Breakdown with Josh Bell features "Enola Holmes" and "Jay Sebring... Cutting to the Truth." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend VEGAS CONNECTION - IN THISWEEK'S 'BELL BREAKDOWN'.MY TOP PICK THIS WEEK IS THETEEN ADVENTURE ENOLA HOLMES,NOW STREAMING ON NETFLIX.IN HER FIRST MAJOR ROLE SINCEBECOMING A BREAKOUT STAR ONNETFLIX'S STRANGER THINGS,MILLIE BOBBY BROWN PLAYS THETITLE CHARACTER, WHO'S THEWITTY, HEADSTRONG YOUNGERSISTER OF RENOWNED DETECTIVESHERLOCK HOLMES (PLAYED BYHENRY CAVILL).RAISED AS A FIERCELYINDEPENDENT YOUNG WOMAN, ENOLAIS DETERMINED TO FIND ANSWERSWHEN HER MOTHER (PLAYED BYHELENA BONHAM CARTER) GOESMISSING, EVEN THOUGH HERBROTHERS SHERLOCK AND MYCROFTDISAPPROVE OF HERREBELLIOUSNESS.THE MOVIE IS A LOT OF FUN TOWATCH, THANKS TO SOMEIMPRESSIVE AND EXCITING ACTIONSEQUENCES, PLUS MILLIE BOBBYBROWN'S ENERGETIC AND LIKABLEPERFORMANCE, WHICH INCLUDESFREQUENT CHEEKY COMMENTARYDIRECTLY TO THE AUDIENCE.THAT'S ENOLA HOLMES, NOW ONNETFLIX.AVAILABLE NOW FOR VIDEO ONDEMAND RENTAL IS THEDOCUMENTARY JAYSEBRING....CUTTING TO THETRUTH, FROM LAS VEGAS FILMMAKERANTHONY DIMARIA.DIMARIA IS THE NEPHEW OF JAYSEBRING, A RENOWNED HOLLYWOODHAIRSTYLIST WHO WAS ONE OF THEVICTIMS OF THE 1969 MANSONFAMILY MURDERS.ANTHONY DIMARIA USES THISDOCUMENTARY TO PROVIDE HISUNCLE WITH THE KIND OF FULL,COMPLEX BIOGRAPHY THAT'S RARELYACCORDED TO MURDER VICTIMS.THIS IS OBVIOUSLY A PERSONALPROJECT FOR THE FILMMAKER, ANDHE'S GATHERED A RANGE OF FAMOUSINTERVIEWEES TO TALK ABOUT HISUNCLE'S CAREER AS A STYLEINNOVATOR.HE EFFECTIVELY WEAVES THOSETOGETHER WITH ARCHIVALMATERIAL, AND ONSCREEN GRAPHICSTO TELL THE STORY OF HISUNCLE'S LIFE.THAT'S JAY SEBRING....CUTTINGTO THE TRUTH, NOW ON VOD.WE'LL BE RIGHT BACK WITH YOURTOP STORIES!AND HERE'S A LOOK AT SOME SHOWS





