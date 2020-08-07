Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How To Use Picture-In-Picture iOS 14

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:28s - Published
How To Use Picture-In-Picture iOS 14
How To Use Picture-In-Picture iOS 14

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Picture in Picture on iOS 14 No Longer Working With YouTube's Mobile Website in Safari

Apple in iOS 14 added Picture in Picture to the iPhone, a feature designed to let you watch a video...
MacRumours.com - Published Also reported by •engadget


How to use on picture-in-picture on the iPhone in iOS 14

AppleInsider shows you how to play your favorite movies on your iPhone while browsing the web or...
AppleInsider - Published Also reported by •FossbytesSoftpediaThe Verge


iOS 14 adoption rapidly outpacing iOS 13 as users react to widgets, PIP, and more

iOS 14 launched just last Wednesday, September 16, and comes with a number of new features that are...
9to5Mac - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tourist Accidentally Breaks 200-Year-Old Statue For Selfie [Video]

Tourist Accidentally Breaks 200-Year-Old Statue For Selfie

TREVISO, ITALY — A tourist has confessed to accidentally breaking a 19th-century plaster sculpture by sprawling over it to have his picture taken. The 200-year-old model was sculpted by artist..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:42Published