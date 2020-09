FDA Issues Benadryl Warning, Investigating Reports Of Teen Injuries And Deaths Linked To TikTok Challenge CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:35s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:35s - Published FDA Issues Benadryl Warning, Investigating Reports Of Teen Injuries And Deaths Linked To TikTok Challenge The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Thursday over “serious problems with high doses” of the over-the-counter allergy medication Benadryl. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend