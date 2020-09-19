Riverton Parke vs Cloverdale ITZ 9-25-20

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 7 minutes ago

Welcome back welcome back to in the zone.... something had to give tonight... riverton parke and cloverdale faced each other with both schools looking for their first win of the season on the gridion.... the panthers traveled to face the clovers tonight.

First quarter...derron hazzard takes the direct snap...breaks through the line and goes 25 yards down the sideline.

That puts r-p in the redzone.

Hazzard gets it again...but this time... he coughs it up!

It bounces around and cloverdale recovers it in the endzone.

Costly turnover there.

But that's about all hazzard and the panthers did wrong tonight.

Riverton parke gets their first win of the season over cloverdale.

Our final is 38 to 20 in favor of the panthers.

Hazzard rushed for 290 yards and 4 touchdowns tonight.

