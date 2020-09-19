Donald Trump hints at pick for Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump teased his Supreme Court pick ahead of a plannednews conference on Saturday to announce his nomination.
"We're going to benaming the nominee who hopefully will be on that court for 50 years," he said."The only thing I can tell you for sure is it will be a woman." Mr Trump alsocriticised the Democrats during a campaign rally on Friday at the NewportNews/Williamsburg International Airport in Virginia.
U.S. House Democrats will introduce a bill next week to limit the tenure of U.S. Supreme Court justices to 18 years from current lifetime appointments, in a bid to reduce partisan warring over vacancies. Colette Luke has the latest.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called "white supremacist groups" such as the Proud Boys hold a rally. Freddie Joyner has more.
President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who serves on a federal appeals court in Chicago, to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, CBS..