Donald Trump hints at pick for Supreme Court

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
US President Donald Trump teased his Supreme Court pick ahead of a plannednews conference on Saturday to announce his nomination.

"We're going to benaming the nominee who hopefully will be on that court for 50 years," he said."The only thing I can tell you for sure is it will be a woman." Mr Trump alsocriticised the Democrats during a campaign rally on Friday at the NewportNews/Williamsburg International Airport in Virginia.


New documents give more information on Steele Dossier source

 Newly released records are shedding new light on a source former British spy Christopher Steele used to compile his dossier on the Trump campaign in 2016. CBS..
CBS News

Trump Again Says He Would Welcome a ‘Smooth’ Transition. But He Has Conditions.

 The president warned his supporters of Democratic schemes to “cheat” their way to victory in November and said, “We’re not going to stand for it.”
NYTimes.com

CBS Evening News, September 25, 2020

 President Trump expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Hundreds of cans of Spaghetti-O's sent to mom and daughter with..
CBS News

Trump teases planned Supreme Court pick in Virginia

 President Donald Trump teased his Supreme Court pick ahead of a planned news conference Saturday to announce his nominee. Trump was speaking to thousands of..
USATODAY.com

President Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 President Trump will be announcing his pick for the Supreme Court this weekend and CBS News has learned Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the expected nominee. If..
CBS News

Trump plays coy on Barrett pick for Supreme Court

 President Donald Trump played coy about his pick for the Supreme Court, but Republicans are expecting him to announce that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney..
USATODAY.com
Dems to introduce bill setting term limits for Supreme Court justices [Video]

Dems to introduce bill setting term limits for Supreme Court justices

U.S. House Democrats will introduce a bill next week to limit the tenure of U.S. Supreme Court justices to 18 years from current lifetime appointments, in a bid to reduce partisan warring over vacancies. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally [Video]

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called "white supremacist groups" such as the Proud Boys hold a rally. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29Published

Trump looks to court Latino voters in Florida

 President Donald Trump blasted Joe Biden in Florida Friday for "betraying" the Hispanic community. Trump is trying to chip away at his Democratic rival's..
USATODAY.com

Julian Assange lawyer says Trump election victory will be bad for WikiLeaks founder

 A lawyer for Julian Assange said Friday that the WikiLeaks founder’s situation will be worse if President Donald Trump is re-elected in November than if..
WorldNews

Watch live: Trump holds rally in Newport News, Virginia

 CBS News' Battleground Tracker currently shows Trump trailing Biden by double digits in Virginia.
CBS News

'Blatant disregard and disrespect of Black people': Virginia district apologizes for segregated schools - 50 years later

 The county operated segregated schools until 1967, nearly 13 years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that segregation in public schools was..
USATODAY.com

Trump to make court pick by Saturday, before Ginsburg burial

President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court by week’s...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Denver PostUSATODAY.com


Donald Trump vows to nominate woman judge for Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump has said he will next week nominate a woman to replace the late US Supreme...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsmaxbizjournalsSBS


McConnell vows Senate vote on Trump's pick to fill Supreme Court seat after Ginsburg's death

The death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just over six weeks before the election...
CBC.ca - Published


Judge Amy Coney Barrett Expected To Be President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee: CBS News [Video]

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Expected To Be President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee: CBS News

President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who serves on a federal appeals court in Chicago, to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, CBS..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:12Published
President Trump To Announce Supreme Court Nominee [Video]

President Trump To Announce Supreme Court Nominee

President Donald Trump is expected to announce Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:08Published
Hispanic Heritage Month: Justice Sonia Sotomayor [Video]

Hispanic Heritage Month: Justice Sonia Sotomayor

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS Los Angeles is spotlighting those who have made an impact. Justice Sonia Sotomayor was the first Latina appointed to the Supreme Court. She was appointed in..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:16Published