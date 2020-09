Kangana Ranaut reacts to Anushka Sharma- Sunil Gavaskar controversy

Anushka hits back at Gavaskar: Your message is distasteful



Actress Anushka Sharma on Friday hit back at legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for his comment against her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, during the Thursday IPL match between Royal Challengers.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:52 Published 22 hours ago

Sunil Gavaskar defends himself, says never blamed Anushka | Oneindia News



Putting up a defence, Sunil Gavaskar on Friday said neither he blamed Virat Kohli's actor-wife Anushka Sharma for India captain's failure nor he made any sexist remarks during an IPL match and his.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:13 Published 22 hours ago