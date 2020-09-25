Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2020 : Former Cricketer CM Deepak talks about both team | Oneindia news

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:25s - Published
SRH vs KKR, IPL 2020 : Former Cricketer CM Deepak talks about both team | Oneindia news

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2020 : Former Cricketer CM Deepak talks about both team | Oneindia news

Kolkata Knight Riders take on a depleted Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second IPL fixture on Saturday.Much was expected from a revamped KKR set-up but it seemed Karthik did not learn from his past mistakes.

SRH bowling has always been impressive and it seems the think tank may bring in Mohammed Nabi to bowl alongside his fellow mate Rashid Khan while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will spearhead the pace attack.

Here Former Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak speaks about both the teams ahead of high-voltage match.

#ShubmanGill #KKRvsSRH #IPL2020


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

KKR vs SRH । SRH vs KKR । Prediction DREAM11 IPL 2020 Match [Video]

KKR vs SRH । SRH vs KKR । Prediction DREAM11 IPL 2020 Match

About This Video: Shows the Full Match Preview of the Match Between #Kolkata_Knight_Riders and #Sunrisers_Hyderabad of #Dream11 #IPL2020. Preview Contains Team News, Pitch Report, Weather Report,..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 05:00Published
Sunil Gavaskar defends himself, says never blamed Anushka | Oneindia News [Video]

Sunil Gavaskar defends himself, says never blamed Anushka | Oneindia News

Putting up a defence, Sunil Gavaskar on Friday said neither he blamed Virat Kohli's actor-wife Anushka Sharma for India captain's failure nor he made any sexist remarks during an IPL match and his..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:13Published
Anushka Sharma hits back at Sunil Gavaskar over distasteful remark, what did he say | Oneindia News [Video]

Anushka Sharma hits back at Sunil Gavaskar over distasteful remark, what did he say | Oneindia News

Cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for remarks about Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma in his commentary during an IPL match. Anushka Sharma..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published