SRH vs KKR, IPL 2020 : Former Cricketer CM Deepak talks about both team | Oneindia news

Kolkata Knight Riders take on a depleted Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second IPL fixture on Saturday.Much was expected from a revamped KKR set-up but it seemed Karthik did not learn from his past mistakes.

SRH bowling has always been impressive and it seems the think tank may bring in Mohammed Nabi to bowl alongside his fellow mate Rashid Khan while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will spearhead the pace attack.

Here Former Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak speaks about both the teams ahead of high-voltage match.

