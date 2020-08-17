Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lil Wayne Releases 33 Track Version Of "Tha Carter V"

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Lil Wayne Releases 33 Track Version Of 'Tha Carter V'

Lil Wayne Releases 33 Track Version Of "Tha Carter V"

Lil Wayne has dropped a 33-track deluxe edition of "Tha Carter V." CNN reports that the album features appearances by 2 Chainz, Post Malone, Gucci Mane, and Raekwon.

The new album comes two years after the release of his 2018 "Tha Carter V" album.

This is not the first time Wayne has followed up an album with a lengthier deluxe version.

Earlier this year he dropped the deluxe version of "Funeral," which featured Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert and Jessie Reyez.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lil Wayne Celebrates Tha Carter V W/ Surprise Deluxe Edition

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne is giving his diehard fans some serious appreciation. The hip-hop...
SOHH - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lil Wayne Finally Drops "No Ceilings" On Streaming Services [Video]

Lil Wayne Finally Drops "No Ceilings" On Streaming Services

The Lil Wayne's "No Ceilings" has finally made it to some major streaming platforms. The 2009 mixtape is now available on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, more than a decade after it first..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' Reference Tracks, Drake & Lil Durk, Nas & Doja Cat | Everyday Struggle [Video]

Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' Reference Tracks, Drake & Lil Durk, Nas & Doja Cat | Everyday Struggle

On Monday’s (August 17) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show discussing CyHi The Prynce’s leaked reference tracks for Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’..

Credit: Everyday Struggle     Duration: 29:13Published
Lil Wayne talks upcoming releases [Video]

Lil Wayne talks upcoming releases

Lil Wayne teases several upcoming projects.

Credit: Complex News and In The Know     Duration: 00:53Published