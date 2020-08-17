Lil Wayne Releases 33 Track Version Of "Tha Carter V"

Lil Wayne has dropped a 33-track deluxe edition of "Tha Carter V." CNN reports that the album features appearances by 2 Chainz, Post Malone, Gucci Mane, and Raekwon.

The new album comes two years after the release of his 2018 "Tha Carter V" album.

This is not the first time Wayne has followed up an album with a lengthier deluxe version.

Earlier this year he dropped the deluxe version of "Funeral," which featured Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert and Jessie Reyez.