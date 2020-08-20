Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

C'mon, Get Happy: Trump Admin Siphons Off $300M From CDC To Tell Americans To Cheer Up

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:35s - Published
C'mon, Get Happy: Trump Admin Siphons Off $300M From CDC To Tell Americans To Cheer Up

C'mon, Get Happy: Trump Admin Siphons Off $300M From CDC To Tell Americans To Cheer Up

The Trump administration is determined to remain upbeat in the face of over 200,000 Americans dead from the novel coronavirus.

According to Business Insider, it's diverted over $300 million in funding for the CDC to a COVID-19 ad campaign devised by political appointee Michael Caputo.

Expected to lean heavily on interviews with celebrities and politicians, the campaign's ostensible purpose is to 'defeat despair' over the pandemic.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Admin Flip-Flops On COVID-19 Data Reporting Policy [Video]

Trump Admin Flip-Flops On COVID-19 Data Reporting Policy

The Trump administration is doing an about-face on its insistence that hospitals report new COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health and Human Services. Gizmodo reports hospitals will once again be..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published