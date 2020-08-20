C'mon, Get Happy: Trump Admin Siphons Off $300M From CDC To Tell Americans To Cheer Up

The Trump administration is determined to remain upbeat in the face of over 200,000 Americans dead from the novel coronavirus.

According to Business Insider, it's diverted over $300 million in funding for the CDC to a COVID-19 ad campaign devised by political appointee Michael Caputo.

Expected to lean heavily on interviews with celebrities and politicians, the campaign's ostensible purpose is to 'defeat despair' over the pandemic.