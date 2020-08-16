Para-cycling rally reaches Jaipur, to culminate in Delhi's Raj Ghat on Oct 02

Punjab Youth Congress workers set ablaze a tractor at India Gate on Sep 28 as they were protesting against farm reforms and other issues. Later, 5 people, residents of Punjab were detained in connection with the protest and burning of a tractor near India Gate in Delhi. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condemned the incident and said, "Today Congress showed its true colours in Delhi. In the name of farmers, some anti-social elements are trying to spread anarchy. The incident is unfortunate. They are trying to mislead farmers. Words fall short to condemn this incident."
A tractor was set on fire near Delhi's India Gate on Monday morning to protest against the farm laws. The protest was being held by Punjab Youth Congress workers. Around 15 to 20 people had gathered at India Gate and set the tractor on fire. Police said that the incident took place at around 7.15-7.30 am. The fire was doused off and tractor was removed, police addd. The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties. Police said that they are trying to ascertain those involved. The new farm laws have triggered protests across the country. Opposition has claimed that the farm laws will harm farmers' interest, benefit corporates. Centre has, however, said the proposed laws will benefit farmers' increase and their income.
Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to Vajpayee and remembered his 'outstanding service' to the nation. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Vajpayee at Delhi's Raj Ghat. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda also remembered Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika paid tributes to the former prime minister. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Vajpayee in Lucknow. Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as India's prime minister thrice - briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and between 1999 and 2004. Vajpayee was the first leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the prime minister. Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. He was a prominent writer and had authored a number of poems. The BJP stalwart retired from active politics due to his feeble health after resigning as prime minister in 2004. Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at AIIMS Delhi following a prolonged illness.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Raj Ghat on August 16. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda also paid their tribute. Several other leaders were also present at Raj Ghat. Today marks the second death anniversary of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He died at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness on August 16, 2018.
In wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in 11 districts. These 11 districts include Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur. Section 144 was imposed to curtail the spread of the virus. Section 144 prohibits gathering of four or more people
A family of four people allegedly committed suicide in Jaipur, police said. Jaipur East's ADCP Manoj Kumar informed that the family hailed from Alwar, but was residing in Jaipur for the past five years, and preliminary investigation indicates debt to the reason for committing suicide.
Rajasthan Minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya, MLA Dayaram Parmar and other leaders held a meeting with protesters who are demanding recruitment of reserved category candidates on vacant unreserved positions for teachers from 2018. "It has been decided that peace will be restored. The highway will be cleared today. A delegation of administration and people's representatives met the protesters. They have been given the responsibility to maintain peace in their respective panchayats," Congress MLA Dayaram Parmar. "Committee decided to maintain peace in the entire area. In the meeting it was decided that no unrest should take place here. As far as the recruitment process is concerned, matter is in court. Court will look into it, everyone has agreed to it," said Rajasthan Minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya. For the last 2 weeks, protesters have blocked National Highway 08, over their demands. Two people reported dead during the protest.
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament (MP), slammed Congress government in Rajasthan over Dungarpur violence. He said Rajasthan government is running on auto pilot mode. "The situation is worsening in Rajasthan's Dungarpur from last 2 weeks. I urged Rajasthan's government to reaches out to the unemployed youth and fulfil their promises," Rajyavardhan Rathore added.
A massive fire broke out at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) Hazira gas processing plant in Gujarat's Surat district in the wee hours of thursday. The fire has now been brought under control according to ONGC. The blaze, which was visible from a fair distance, was preceded by three consecutive blasts. Fire vehicles of the ONGC, Surat Municipal Corporation and local industrial units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The inlet gas terminal where the fire broke out was cordoned off and the plant was secured immediately after the fire broke out. The Collector of Surat said that the cause of the fire will be ascertained after cooling operations are completed. ‘A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person. ‘Fire has been completely extinguished. Efforts are being made to resume normal operations at the earliest,’ ONGC tweeted on the incident. Watch the full video for all the details.
