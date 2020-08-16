Para-cycling rally reaches Jaipur, to culminate in Delhi's Raj Ghat on Oct 02

A para-cycling rally organised by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has reached Rajasthan's Jaipur on September 26.

The para-cycling rally started from Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram on September 17.

It will culminate at Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 02 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Around 24 members are participating in para-cycling rally including 6 women.

Speaking to ANI, a CRPF commandant said, "The para-cycling rally started from Sabarmati Ashram on September 17 and will culminate at Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 02."