Exclusive: BLM Protesters Confronted By Police At Washington Square Park CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:32s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:32s - Published Exclusive: BLM Protesters Confronted By Police At Washington Square Park A protest at Washington Square Park was seemingly peaceful until officers arrived. There was a confrontation, and then the group marched to the NYPD's 6th Precinct; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend