Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick praises Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Donald Trump's nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seathas praised the justice as someone who "not only broke glass ceilings, shesmashed them".

Amy Coney Barrett, speaking at the White House after beingintroduced by Mr Trump, said she would "be mindful of who came before me"."Justice Ginsburg began her career at a time when women were not welcome inthe legal profession," Ms Coney Barrett said.

"But she not only broke glassceilings, she smashed them.

For that, she has won the admiration of womenacross the country and indeed all over the world."


Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court [Video]

Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and she pledged to become a justice in the mold of the late staunch conservative Antonin Scalia - another milestone in Trump's rightward shift of the top U.S. judicial body. Colette Luke has the latest.

How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Became a Pop Culture Icon

 She found A-list fame late in life, appearing in movies, children’s books and ‘S.N.L.’ impressions.
What Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination means for the 2020 election

 President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett is likely to add fuel to the fire in the growing battle between Democrats and Republicans in Washington. The..
Full Transcript: Read Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Remarks

 President Trump announced on Saturday that he would nominate Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
CBS Weekend News, September 26, 2020

 Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court; Julian Assange fighting extradition to U.S. in London court
Trump boasts at Pennsylvania rally that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will defend 'God-given rights'

 Donald Trump traveled to battleground Pennsylvania for a campaign rally after formally choosing Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for Supreme Court.
AP Debrief: Barrett pick will skew Supreme Court

 President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a..
Sam Clench: Real reason Trump's refusal to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power is dangerous

 COMMENT: No, Donald Trump will not be able to stay in office if he loses to Joe Biden in the upcoming US Presidential election.It is extraordinary that such a..
Trump plays coy on Barrett pick for Supreme Court

 President Donald Trump played coy about his pick for the Supreme Court, but Republicans are expecting him to announce that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney..
Trump administration signs AI research and development agreement with the UK

 The Trump administration on Friday announced that it had signed an artificial intelligence (AI) research and development agreement with the United Kingdom. The..
'Extraordinary': Trump has generated 3,400 conflicts of interest since entering White House, report states

 President Donald Trump has generated 3,400 conflicts of interest since entering the White House in 2017, according to a report by the Citizens for Responsibility..
Race to the White House: Politics mixes with law as Trump closes in on court pick

 President Donald Trump is infusing deliberations over his coming nomination of a new Supreme Court justice with political meaning as he aims to maximise the..
President Donald Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on Saturday

Trump has said he wants the Senate to vote on his nominee by Election Day, and prominent Republicans...
Trump, Biden fight to define campaign's most pressing issues

Trump, Biden fight to define campaign's most pressing issues SWANTON, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump was interrupted twice during an Ohio rally this week by...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledges to bring Trump’s SCOTUS pick up for a vote

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday cast an immediate spotlight on the...
Campaigns for Trump, Biden discuss Supreme Court nominee in pitches to voters [Video]

Campaigns for Trump, Biden discuss Supreme Court nominee in pitches to voters

Little more than a five weeks from the Nov. 3 election, both presidential campaigns are trying to frame the Supreme Court nomination to their advantage in Wisconsin. The campaign to re-elect President..

Senator Elizabeth Warren Expresses Disagreement With Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court Nomination [Video]

Senator Elizabeth Warren Expresses Disagreement With Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court Nomination

Warren said in a Twitter video, "She will work to gut Roe vs. Wade and the Affordable Care Act."

President Trump Names Nominee To Replace Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

President Trump Names Nominee To Replace Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Donald Trump has named his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Judge Amy Coney Barrett was introduced Saturday afternoon, and Republicans want to get..

