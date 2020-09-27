Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi recalls bravery of soldiers during surgical strike
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi recalls bravery of soldiers during surgical strike
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 69th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 27 recalled bravery of soldiers during surgical strike and said that, they protect glory and honour of mother land at any cost.
"Four years ago, around this time, the world witnessed the courage, bravery and valour of our soldiers during surgical strike.
Our brave soldiers had just one mission and goal-to protect the glory and honour of mother India at any cost," said PM Modi during Maan Ki Baat.
