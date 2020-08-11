Global  
 

Hong Kong journalists warn of new threat to media freedom

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Police have announced a new definition of what constitutes recognised media after China imposed controversial and widely condemned security law.


Hong Kong: Stop Prosecuting Pro-Democracy Activists

 (New York) – Hong Kong authorities should cease politically motivated prosecutions of pro-democracy activists, Human Rights Watch said today. They should..
WorldNews
Joshua Wong charged: EU condemns 'troubling' arrest of Hong Kong activist [Video]

Joshua Wong charged: EU condemns 'troubling' arrest of Hong Kong activist

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:42Published

Legendary journalist Sir Harold Evans dies at 92

 Hong Kong (CNN Business)Sir Harold Evans, the legendary British-American newspaper editor and publisher, has died at the age of 92, his employer Reuters..
WorldNews
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested again, vows to fight on [Video]

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested again, vows to fight on

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:47Published

Chinese hackers 'doxxing' Hong Kong activists, journalists | Oneindia News [Video]

Chinese hackers 'doxxing' Hong Kong activists, journalists | Oneindia News

A shady and sophisticated website called HK Leaks has been targeting pro-democracy Hong Kong activists, exposing them to attacks by publishing their personal details online. Home addresses, social..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:47Published
Police disperse protesters in Hong Kong shopping mall [Video]

Police disperse protesters in Hong Kong shopping mall

Despite Hong Kong's controversial new security law, dozens of protesters staged an anti-government demonstration in a shopping mall today (August 30th) before police broke up the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:49Published
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying released on bail [Video]

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying released on bail

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying is released on bail at 00:30 Wednesday after being arrested for over 40 hours. was arrested at his home Monday morning on suspicion of breaching the city’s..

Credit: Newsvia English     Duration: 01:25Published