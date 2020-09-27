Lu Mien BBQ lunch for fire survivors and responders

Video Credit: KHSL - Published on September 27, 2020

The BBQ was at the Lakesde Market in Oroville.

The Califronia Lu Mien community cooked up a traditional feast for people in need.

Me-in) lu mien community came together to help those in need in oroville.

They said lunches were for anyone who was displaced from the fire..

Firefighters..

Law enforcement... or really just anyone who needed them.

" i see a lot of people here today and we are of one regardless of race or ethnicity we are of one.

So we are happy to provide some services and fill that need for anyone in the community."

They had over 500 boxes they were planning to hand out.