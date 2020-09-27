Ready To Close On A Home? Be Sure To Check If Your Bank Offers This Key Feature

Traditional brick and mortar banks are notorious for offering absolutely pitiful interest rates for savings accounts.

That's led to a boom in business for higher-yield online savings accounts.

According to Business Insider, online bank accounts and their associated apps are generally convenient, secure, and hassle-free.

However, be warned: Many online banks do not offer outgoing wire transfers.

They may offer paper checks, but those can take days to arrive.

So if you're about to close on a home, be sure to ask what your lender's requirements are for transferring your downpayment and closing costs.

If they insist on a wire transfer, then give yourself time to transfer your money to a bank account that will do it for you.