Video Shows Arrest Of Kidnapping Suspect In Attempted Abduction Of Joe Montana’s Granddaughter Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:46s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Shows Arrest Of Kidnapping Suspect In Attempted Abduction Of Joe Montana’s Granddaughter 39-year-old Sodsai Dalzell, who deputies say is unknown to the Montana family, was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and burglary and is being held on $150,000 bail. Jeff Nguyen reports. 0

