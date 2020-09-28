While his owners were fostering baby ducks, Louie the cat in Lake Elsinore, Califonia, couldn't help but fall in love with them filmed on Sunday (September 27).

Louie the cat in California falls in love with baby ducks

While his owners were fostering baby ducks, Louie the cat in Lake Elsinore, Califonia, couldn't help but fall in love with them filmed on Sunday (September 27).

Watch this full-grown, male cat be super gentle and "motherly" with the fuzzy little ones!

So precious!