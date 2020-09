Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities.

Knowsley has the highestrate in England, with 422 new cases recorded in the seven days to September 25– the equivalent of 279.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 152.5 inthe seven days to September 18.