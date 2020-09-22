Dominic Raab discusses controlling coronavirus in South Korea

Dominic Raab has met with South Korea's foreign ministers in Seoul to discussvarious global issues, including Covid-19, climate change and securitythreats.

Mr Raab plans to visit the demilitarised zone between North and SouthKorea during his trip.

It comes as South Korea reported 50 new coronaviruscases on Monday, the lowest since an outbreak emerged last month.