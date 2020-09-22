Dominic Raab discusses controlling coronavirus in South Korea

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has insisted that the UK will "make a success of Brexit" if the country strikes a trade deal with the EU or not. Mr Raab spoke after a leak letter warned that 7,000 trucks could be forced to queue in Kent in the case of a no-deal Brexit. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Dominic Raab has dismissed claims by leading scientists that new lockdown measures announced by the prime minister are "trivial" and don't go far enough. The foreign secretary insisted the government has taken a "balanced approach" which protects "gains" in combatting the virus and businesses.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that if everyone follows the updatedCovid-19 rules set out by Boris Johnson "we have a good chance of makingprogress". On Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister said the nation faces an"unquestionably difficult" winter and warned the latest restrictions couldlast for the next six months.
