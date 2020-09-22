Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dominic Raab discusses controlling coronavirus in South Korea

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Dominic Raab discusses controlling coronavirus in South Korea

Dominic Raab discusses controlling coronavirus in South Korea

Dominic Raab has met with South Korea's foreign ministers in Seoul to discussvarious global issues, including Covid-19, climate change and securitythreats.

Mr Raab plans to visit the demilitarised zone between North and SouthKorea during his trip.

It comes as South Korea reported 50 new coronaviruscases on Monday, the lowest since an outbreak emerged last month.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dominic Raab Dominic Raab British Conservative politician, UK Foreign Secretary

Raab orders preparation of sanctions against human rights abusers in Belarus

 Britain is preparing sanctions against those responsible for “serious human rights violations” in Belarus, the Foreign Secretary has said, amid concerns of..
WorldNews
Raab confident that UK will make a 'success of Brexit' [Video]

Raab confident that UK will make a 'success of Brexit'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has insisted that the UK will "make a success of Brexit" if the country strikes a trade deal with the EU or not. Mr Raab spoke after a leak letter warned that 7,000 trucks could be forced to queue in Kent in the case of a no-deal Brexit. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published
Raab dismisses claims that virus measures are 'trivial' [Video]

Raab dismisses claims that virus measures are 'trivial'

Dominic Raab has dismissed claims by leading scientists that new lockdown measures announced by the prime minister are "trivial" and don't go far enough. The foreign secretary insisted the government has taken a "balanced approach" which protects "gains" in combatting the virus and businesses. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:37Published
Raab: If we all pull together we'll get to Christmas without national lockdown [Video]

Raab: If we all pull together we'll get to Christmas without national lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that if everyone follows the updatedCovid-19 rules set out by Boris Johnson "we have a good chance of makingprogress". On Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister said the nation faces an“unquestionably difficult” winter and warned the latest restrictions couldlast for the next six months.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Samsung launches Galaxy Tab Active 3 rugged tablet

 Seoul, Sep 29 : South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Tab Active 3, a ruggedised tablet with increased emphasis on employee productivity..
WorldNews

S. Korea on alert over holidays despite slight drop in COVID-19 cases

 Shares South Korea appealed on Tuesday for strict social-distancing despite a slight fall in the number of its new coronavirus cases, with millions of people set..
WorldNews

BTS Members Become Millionaires, Producer Now Billionaire

 It pays to be in K-pop ... all 7 members in BTS are now multimillionaires and their longtime producer just joined the ranks of the triple comma club. Here's the..
TMZ.com

Kim Jong Un apologizes over shooting death of S. Korean

 Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apologized Friday over the killing of a South Korea official near the rivals’ disputed sea boundary, saying he’s very..
WorldNews

Seoul Seoul Capital of South Korea

‘Very sorry’: Kim Jong Un apologises for killing of South Korean [Video]

‘Very sorry’: Kim Jong Un apologises for killing of South Korean

South Korean official went missing on Monday and Seoul said he had been shot and his body burned.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:25Published

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un apologises over the killing of S. Korean official: Seoul

 North Korea expressed regret on Friday over the death of a missing South Korean, saying it shot him as part of measures to battle the coronavirus, the South's..
WorldNews

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Seoul says N. Korea killed missing S. Korean [Video]

Seoul says N. Korea killed missing S. Korean

A South Korean fisheries official who went missing this week was questioned in North Korean waters before being shot dead by troops who then doused his body in oil and set it on fire, South Korea's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
Empty campus with strict checking system in South Korean after new coronavirus cases found in university [Video]

Empty campus with strict checking system in South Korean after new coronavirus cases found in university

Local universities in Busan, South Korea took measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 after 13 cases emerged from a university. Most universities have changed face-to-face to online courses..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published
S. Korea suspends flu shots in setback for winter [Video]

S. Korea suspends flu shots in setback for winter

South Korea suspended free flu shots on Tuesday after reports of problems in storing the vaccinations during transportation, disrupting plans to pre-emptively ease the burden on a healthcare system..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published